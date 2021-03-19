fbpx
NEC To Work With Internal Revenue Agencies To Harmonise Tax Payments

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

NEC To Work With Internal Revenue Agencies To Harmonise Tax Payments

March 19, 2021031
NEC To Work With Internal Revenue Agencies To Harmonise Tax Payments

A report submitted to the National Economic Council (NEC) has revealed plans to work with internal revenue agencies to harmonise tax payments, as there is a “multiplicity of charges”.

The Sub-national Environment Survey report was submitted by the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Jumoke Oduwole, at the Presidential Villa during a virtual event chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

She noted, to journalists, that in the report issues like poor electricity supply and heavy taxing weighed on the productivity of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Oduwole said, “Businesses have said that electricity supply is beat low, the hours are low. Then, we will be working with the governors and federal agencies to look into areas like that.

“SMEs also talked about road infrastructure, they talked about regulatory challenges, paying of taxes, the multiplicity of charges.

“So, we will be working with the state’s internal revenue agencies to ensure that there is harmony.

“So, the Ease of Doing Business Councils reports to the states’ executive councils and they implement the report just like PEBEC and FEC; so, the system is replicated across the country.

“We believe that as we continue to drill down into Nigeria, progressively making it easier to do business, our productivity will increase as we support our SMEs.

“We make sure that on competitiveness, we are working actively at it even as AFCFTA has gone into life and the journey of continuous improvement and institutionalization of the reform agenda is the top priority for the administration.”

She noted that an empirical survey was conducted by global advisory firm KPMG and that “The methodology framework had earlier been approved by NEC as far back as 2018 and we have four homegrown indicator areas on which the survey is based which are infrastructure and security; transparency and access to information; the regulatory environment and skills and labour readiness in each state and the Federal Capital Territory.”

About Author

NEC To Work With Internal Revenue Agencies To Harmonise Tax Payments
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]COVERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTUncategorized
July 4, 2013060

Akande, Tinubu Endorse Fayemi For Second Term In office

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Chairman of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Chief Bisi Akande and the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday
Read More
NEWSLETTEROsun Decides 2018
September 22, 2018089

INEC Warns, Threatens to Punish Electoral Offenders in Osun Election

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram  Releases Complaints Phone Lines The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said it had perfected plans with the security agencies to de
Read More
May 11, 2015184

CBN Attempts To Loosen Trading Restriction Rules

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has flagged off talks with banks and currency dealers on how to loosen foreign exchange trading restrictions while still m
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.