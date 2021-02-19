NEC Okays Compensation For Victims Of Herder-Farmer Disputes

February 19, 2021 19

The National Economic Council (NEC) has granted its approval to the resolution of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) which seeks to compensate victims of herder-farmer conflicts in the country.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, made the disclosure while briefing state house correspondents on the outcome of the NEC meeting alongside Atiku Bagudu, his Kebbi state counterpart, on Thursday.

NEC had its first physical meeting since March 2020 on Thursday. It was presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Abiodun said the council believes that those who had suffered losses, owing to the farmer-herder conflicts, should have a sense of compensation.

The governor said members of the council are committed to protecting residents of their states without discrimination, adding that criminals will be arrested and prosecuted.

“Council noted that it is encouraged and delighted by the outcome of the Nigeria Governors Forum meeting. Council noted that it is the courage of leaders that will make a change,” he said.

“Governors should tell their citizens that there are criminals among the herders, but law-abiding citizens should be protected.

“The sub-committee on National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) developed by NEC is voluntary.

“Every state must have a choice on how it wants to implement it. Council also noted that forest has become a hide-out for criminals and said nobody should live in the forest.

“Governors in southern states should visit the northern states in crisis. Governors should develop a plan to de-escalate tension and implement it faithfully to diffuse tension.

“Council generally agreed that the principal thing is to de-escalate the tension and take control of some of the narratives to remove fear.”

On his part, the Kebbi governor noted that the council supported the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to convert existing voting points and settlements into polling units to enhance voter access during elections.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, had earlier briefed the council on the need to expand voters’ access to polling units in Nigeria.