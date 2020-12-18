fbpx
NEC Expresses Concern Over Rising Cases of COVID-19

December 18, 2020032
The National Economic Council (NEC) has raised concern over the increasing cases of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Nigeria recorded 930 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. There has been a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country in recent weeks.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo chaired the monthly council meeting which took place.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on media, Laolu Akande, stated after the meeting that the council was distressed that the country was experiencing levels never reached before.

“Today at its monthly meeting, the National Economic Council, NEC, received a briefing on the coronavirus disease pandemic in Nigeria and notes with serious concern the increasing number of cases in many states across the country,” the statement reads.

“NEC is alarmed that the current trends are now approaching or surpassing the levels reached during the lockdown imposed at the height of the epidemic earlier in the year.

“The trends also show that more and more younger people are getting infected. While many of the young victims may be asymptomatic or recover without serious illness, they pass the virus to older and more vulnerable people, especially people with pre-existing health conditions, who develop serious illnesses and may easily lose their lives in the process.

“Sadly, the country is now experiencing a huge resurgence of COVID-19 patients needing intensive care, and the existing health facilities are fast becoming overwhelmed.

“NEC notes that this increase is being accelerated by non-compliance with the non-pharmaceutical interventions advised by government, including the wearing of masks, limiting of gatherings, especially indoors and the washing/sanitisation of hands.

“NEC, therefore, wishes to reemphasise the importance of these measures. Particularly as we approach the end of the year and the social gatherings associated with the holiday season, we must avoid activities or behaviour that may aggravate the situation and necessitate another lockdown.”

The council also enlarged its COVID-19 ad-hoc committee led by Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta state, and mandated them to consider and propose additional measures to manage the current situation.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

