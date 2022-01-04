fbpx

Ndume Urges FG To Name, Arrest Terrorism Financiers

January 4, 20220191
Ndume Urges FG to Name, Arrest Terrorism Financiers

Senator Ali Ndume, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Army, urged the Federal Government (FG) to name and arrest those that finance terrorism in the country.

Ndume while speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm, said he was prosecuted by the Federal Government for sponsoring Boko Haram.

His offence, he noted, was because the Department of State Services (DSS) tracked a phone and uncovered a call made by the spokesman of the insurgents.

While noting that he was arrested, the lawmaker criticised security agencies for not doing a proper investigation before subjecting him to public ridicule.

“If there is evidence that somebody is funding Boko Haram, there is clear evidence after doing your investigation, why don’t you tell Nigerians? Why don’t you prosecute them?” he questioned.

“Just because they were tracking my phone and they said a spokesman of Boko Haram called me, they went and arrested me. They didn’t even ask me, they didn’t do any intelligence work. The Senate President called me and said the SSS wants you to report that they have some questions.”

Ndume said he reported at the DSS office thinking he would be afforded the opportunity of availing them the useful information that will help in the terrorism war.

He recalled that the then DSS spokesperson, Marilyn Ogar, briefed journalists where he was accused of sponsoring terrorism.

The senator also called on the government to rebuild the northeast that has been ravaged by the insurgency for over a decade.

As part of the rebuilding efforts, Ndume asked the authorities to resettle the victims of terrorism, reconstruct the areas they destroyed, process and profile insurgents that voluntarily surrender to the military authorities.

Gombe Gov Swears in New Acting Chief Judge

