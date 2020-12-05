Ndume Directs His Lawyers To Process His Withdrawal As Maina’s Surety

December 5, 2020 21

Senator Ali Ndume has directed his legal counsel to commence the process for him to withdraw him as a surety of Abdulrasheed Maina, the former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT).

The senator representing Borno south stood surety for the embattled former chairman of the PPRT , who is standing trial for allegedly laundering ₦2 billion

Maina, however, breached his bail condition after he went into hiding and subsequently fled the country to neighbouring Niger Republic.

The federal High Court ordered that Ndume be remaded in prison after Maina failed to appear in court.

He was however granted bail on grounds of having a record of “good behaviour. The senator spent five days in prison.

Maina was eventually captured in Niger Republic and extradited to Nigeria

On Friday, the trial judge, Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja ordered that Maina be remanded at Kuje correctional centre until the end of his trial.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja later in the day, Ndume commended the police for arresting Maina.

He said he decided to withdraw as Maina’s surety because he is not trustworthy.

“I commend the Nigeria Police Force for executing the bench warrant issued on Maina by the federal high court in Abuja,” Ndume said.

“This has shown that the NPF is not a write-off. They are professionals under the able leadership of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

“With the successful arrest, extradition and subsequent remand of Maina at the Kuje Correctional Centre, I will proceed to direct my legal team to begin the process of withdrawing my suretyship for Maina with immediate effect because his action has shown that he is not trustworthy.”