NDLEA Seizes Heroin Worth N6.5 billion At MMIA

A consignment of heroin valued at N6.5 billion was confiscated by the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, issued a statement on Sunday, stating that the seized substance weighed 26.150 kilogrammes.

He stated that the illicit drugs was brought into Lagos in 25 parcels from South Africa via an Air Peace Airline flight on June 30.

Babafemi disclosed that the suspect was held in detention for screening after operatives of the agency became suspicious of the content of the consignment.

He further stated that narcotics officers trailed the driver and clearing agent who were carrying out the delivery of the items.

According to the NDLEA Director, stated that the package was being delivered to an alleged drug baron identified as Tony Chidi Onwurolu at No. 132 Lateef Adegboyega Street, off Ago palace in Okota, Lagos.

The suspect however got away before security operatives arrived at the location.

The officers however gathered some documents from the suspect’s address thereby establishing some form of identification.

Babafemi also noted in the statement that the NDLEA Executive Chairman, Mohammed Marwa, has ordered that the suspect be declared wanted and his details should be submitted to Interpol for tracking across the world.

He said the agency’s directorate of assets and financial investigations and the directorate of intelligence have been directed to deploy their networks to fast-track the arrest of Onwurolu.