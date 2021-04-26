fbpx
NDLEA Seizes Heroin, Khat Worth N10 billion At MMIA, MAKIA

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AVIATIONNEWS

NDLEA Seizes Heroin, Khat Worth N10 billion At MMIA, MAKIA

April 26, 20210140
NDLEA Seizes Heroin, Khat Worth N10 billion At MMIA, MAKIA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted and seized consignments of heroin and khat with a street value of over N10 billion, according to a statement by the agency.

The statement by the agency’s Director Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, said the seizures were made at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, and the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, respectively.

According to him, during cargo examination at Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) Import Shed, at the MMIA, a freight agent had presented a cargo from South Africa.

This, he said, was with an Ethiopian Airline flight ET 3901 and an Airway Bill no 071-40689003, for examination by NDLEA operatives attached to the beat.

“During a preliminary interview of the suspect, it was gathered that another freight agent sub-contracted the clearing job to him.

“Eventually, six suspects have so far been arrested in follow up operations, while the substance had tested positive to heroin, with a total weight of 24.05kg.

READ ALSO: NDLEA Seized Drugs Worth N75bn In Just Three Months

“Another consignment in the consolidated cargo also proved to be methamphetamine with a weight of 1.25kg, bringing the total weight of illicit drugs seized in the cargo to 25. 3kg.

“Although the cargo arrived at the airport in the evening of 16th April, properly searched the following day, 17th, follow up operations leading to a number of arrests lasted till this weekend, ” he said.

Babafemi quoted the Commander, MMIA Command , Ahmadu Garba, as saying that the heroin and methamphetamine consignments were tagged under different names to deceive the officers, who were vigilant in uncovering them.

In a similar development, the MAKIA Command of the Agency in Kano, has also intercepted and seized a consignment at its cargo shed, meant for export to Manchester, United Kingdom.

Babafemi said that a sample of the suspected substance in the consignment was sent for laboratory analysis and the result came out positive for Khat, weighing 36kg.

“This brings the total weight of illicit drugs seized at the two international airports to 61.3kg, ” he said.

Babafemi quoted the Acting Commander, MAKIA, Kano, Mohammed Ajiya, as saying that further investigations were still ongoing to ascertain the true owners of the illegal consignment.

About Author

NDLEA Seizes Heroin, Khat Worth N10 billion At MMIA, MAKIA
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

November 12, 2014063

Telecommunications Firm In Africa Dole Out $45bn On Network Expansion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Major telecommunications firm operating in the sub-Saharan Africa, like MTN, Etisalat, Airtel, Globacom and others have doled out more than $45 billion over
Read More
Airport AVIATION
September 13, 20180103

Abuja Airport Runway Reopens After Six Hours Closure

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the reopening of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, following an incident involving
Read More
[ MAIN ]LEGALNEWS
April 17, 20130101

Police, OPC in Serious Manhunt For Ejigbo Council Boss Kidnappers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lagos State Police Command and Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) have instructed their men to begin search for the kidnappers of the Chairman of Ejigbo Loca
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.