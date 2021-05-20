fbpx
NDLEA Seizes 4.9M Capsules Of Tramadol In Rivers State

May 20, 2021
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Wednesday revealed that it has intercepted a container loaded with 4,996,200 capsules of tramadol, which weighed 2,498.2 kilogrammes, at the Onne Port, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Femi Babafemi, the Director of NDLEA’S media and advocacy, disclosed this in a statement and several tweets.

The statement read in part, “Efforts of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to block access to and availability of illicit substances have again led to the interception of a container bearing 4,996,200 capsules of tramadol and weighing 2,498.2 kilogrammes at the Onne Port, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“The seizure of the illicit drug concealed in 1,387 cartons on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, followed a joint examination by the NDLEA operatives and Customs personnel of a container marked MRKU 0764717, which had since been on the agency’s watch list.”

“The Chairman/Chief Executive, NDLEA, Buba Marwa, in his reaction, lauded the renewed synergy between the agency and other security agencies, even as he commended the officers and men of the Port Harcourt Port Command as well as those of the Adamawa and Ondo State commands for their resilience and commitment to work while charging them to remain vigilant,” the statement added.

