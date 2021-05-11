fbpx
NDLEA Seizes 1721kg Of Cannabis Sativa In Kaduna

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

NDLEA Seizes 1721kg Of Cannabis Sativa In Kaduna

May 11, 2021074
NDLEA Seizes 1721kg Of Cannabis Sativa In Kaduna

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kaduna State has seized a total of 1,721 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa from illegal drug dealers in various parts of the state.

The items were seized between January to May 2021.

The command also arrested 89 suspects for illicit drug-related offences across the state.

Uche Samuel, the state NDLEA commander while addressing journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday said some of the seizures and arrests were made in the Kudenda industrial layout in Kaduna South Local Government and Kasunwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government respectively.

READ ALSO: Eld-el-fitri: Observe COVID-19 protocol, FAAN Tells Airport Users

Displaying the seized illicit substances to reporters, the NDLEA commander, warned drug peddlers to desist from illegal activities or be ready to face the law, stating that the command is committed to rid Kaduna state off drug peddlers.

He explained that since the beginning of this month, four suspects were arrested in possession of 328.1kg of Cannabis Sativa in Kudenda and Kasunwan Magani while the command successfully convicted eight persons to various jail terms for drug-related offences.

About Author

NDLEA Seizes 1721kg Of Cannabis Sativa In Kaduna
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

January 8, 20140112

Capital One Cup: Sunderland Trounces Man United 2-1 In Semi-Final

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram It has been an unpredictable season so far on the international football scene following the several defeat witnessed by one of  Europe’s most respect
Read More
Africa Only Received 11 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Of 548 Million Distributed Globally COVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWS
April 7, 20210480

Africa Only Received 11 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Of 548 Million Distributed Globally

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The World Health Organisation (WHO) disclosed that of the 548 million COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed worldwide, Africa only received a total of 11 milli
Read More
May 6, 2013082

No FIFA Confederations Cup Funds For Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed dismay and anger over FIFA’s decision in not providing grants to enable Nigeria prepare adequately
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.