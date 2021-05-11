NDLEA Seizes 1721kg Of Cannabis Sativa In Kaduna

May 11, 2021 74

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kaduna State has seized a total of 1,721 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa from illegal drug dealers in various parts of the state.

The items were seized between January to May 2021.

The command also arrested 89 suspects for illicit drug-related offences across the state.

Uche Samuel, the state NDLEA commander while addressing journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday said some of the seizures and arrests were made in the Kudenda industrial layout in Kaduna South Local Government and Kasunwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government respectively.

Displaying the seized illicit substances to reporters, the NDLEA commander, warned drug peddlers to desist from illegal activities or be ready to face the law, stating that the command is committed to rid Kaduna state off drug peddlers.

He explained that since the beginning of this month, four suspects were arrested in possession of 328.1kg of Cannabis Sativa in Kudenda and Kasunwan Magani while the command successfully convicted eight persons to various jail terms for drug-related offences.