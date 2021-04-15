fbpx
NDLEA Seized Drugs Worth N75bn In Just Three Months

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

NDLEA Seized Drugs Worth N75bn In Just Three Months

April 15, 2021085
NDLEA Seized Drugs Worth N75bn In Just Three Months

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) disclosed that in three months it had seized drugs worth N75 billion.

It added that a total of 2,000 drug dealers across states in the country.

This was disclosed by the agency’s boss Buba Marwa on Thursday during a visit to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, in Abuja.

Marwa stated that two drug dealers, who are nationals of the Niger Republic and Chad, admitted to being selling drugs to bandits.

Expressing support for the work done by the agency, the information minister said that his ministry would work with the NDLEA to “give maximum publicity to your activities, especially in the area of advocacy.

READ ALSO: Presidency Reiterates Its Commitment To Securing Release Of Chibok Girls

“To date, we have launched a number of national campaigns. It will not be a bad idea for the ministry, working with the NDLEA, to launch a national campaign against drug trafficking and the use of illicit drugs.

“I will also encourage the NDLEA to work with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), which has set up Integrity Clubs in secondary schools nationwide, to reach the young ones with its campaign against drug use.

“It is common knowledge that drug money can be used to finance insurgency and terrorism. A successful fight against drug trafficking will, therefore, help to deny or reduce funding for insurgency.

“The kind of vicious banditry and kidnapping for ransom that our country has witnessed in recent times cannot be totally separated from illicit drug use and their effects on users who take to crime.”

About Author

NDLEA Seized Drugs Worth N75bn In Just Three Months
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 17, 20152126

“Bureaux De Change Customers Must Provide BVN for Transactions” – CBN

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has mandated that with effect from August 1, 2015, all transactions executed by any licensed BDC must have the Bank Verifi
Read More
May 8, 2013080

National Assembly Workers Accuse Lawmakers Of Funds Diversion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Employees of the National Assembly, under the umbrella of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, staged a peaceful protest on Tuesday against the i
Read More
October 18, 2013075

Partial Lunar Eclipse Expected Today

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A partial or rather penumbral lunar eclipse is expected to appear around midnight today and a total solar eclipse on Sunday. According to reports from Disco
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.