fbpx
NDLEA Nabs Parcels Of Cocaine, Heroin, Others En route UK

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LEGALNEWSSOCIETY

NDLEA Nabs Parcels Of Cocaine, Heroin, Others En route UK

March 24, 20210100
NDLEA Nabs Parcels Of Cocaine, Heroin, Others En route Abroad

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) revealed on Tuesday that it intercepted parcels of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and Cannabis Sativa being shipped to the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Australia, Maldives and New Zealand.

According to a statement by Femi Babafemi, the Director, Media and Advocacy of the agency, a notorious trafficker, Sikiru Owolabi, who is behind at least two of the parcels has been traced and arrested after days of thorough and systematic surveillance by NDLEA operatives.

“Undercover narcotics agents attached to two international courier companies in Lagos made the seizures,” the statement added.

Intercepted hard drugs were en route to…

Dublin

Babafemi added that the suspect, Owolabi, who has made useful confessions during interrogations, was tracked after 1kilogramme of cocaine concealed in cream containers and meant for Dublin in Northern Ireland was intercepted at one of the courier firms in Lagos.

London

“This was also followed by the discovery of another 200grammes of cocaine meant for London, the United Kingdom in the same courier company.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Customs Clarifies Duties To Be Paid By Airlines

Congo, Australia

“In another undercover operation, 320grammes of heroin concealed in earrings coming from Congo and going to Australia was seized at a different courier firm in Lagos, just as another 390 grammes of cocaine hidden in men’s clothing and going to Northern Ireland was intercepted in the same company,” the statement added.

New Zealand

Also, 500grammes of Cannabis Sativa concealed in automobile parts going to New Zealand was seized at one of the courier companies and 200 grammes of methamphetamine hidden inside an award plaque and going to New Zealand, with another 200 grammes of methamphetamine concealed in a book and going to the Maldives, were equally intercepted by the agency.

Efforts are ongoing to track and arrest other traffickers behind the other unaccompanied illicit drugs packaged as parcels for shipment to Europe.

Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Mohammed Buba Marwa in reaction commended the men and officers involved in the operations to frustrate attempts by drug barons and traffickers to ship illicit drugs overseas through unaccompanied parcels.

About Author

NDLEA Nabs Parcels Of Cocaine, Heroin, Others En route UK
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

January 26, 20152170

FG To Ban Porn Sites In The Country

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As part of efforts to correct anomalies in the use of social media, the federal government has made plans to ban and block all pornographic websites in the
Read More
August 4, 2014059

LASG Commences Holiday Lessons For Students

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lagos State government has announced that public secondary school students in Lagos would benefit from a five-week intensive course during this long vac
Read More
January 20, 2014068

FG Targets Two Million Jobs In 2014– Okonjo-Iweala

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the  weekend disclosed that the federal government will in th
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.