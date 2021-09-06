NDLEA Intercepts Drugged Candies, Nabs Importer

September 6, 2021 295

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested in Abuja, a 22-year-old youth corps member, Arnold Maniru for allegedly importing four kilograms of drugged candies from the United Kingdom (UK).

The spokesman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Femi Babafemi made this known in a communique.

NDLEA via its communique said the suspect serving with a government agency in Abuja was arrested on Saturday 28th August, 2021 following the interception of a consignment at the warehouse of a transport company.

A controlled delivery of the parcel, which contains the candies laced with Arizona, a strong variant of cannabis and some liquid, was subsequently carried out.

In a similar vein, operatives attached to courier companies in Lagos have intercepted 1.2kg of cannabis concealed inside locally made cookies going to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 920 grams of cocaine hidden inside synthetic hair heading to Saudi Arabia.

Another 1.08kg of cannabis concealed in spray cans going to Pakistan and 625 grams of methamphetamine hidden in clothing heading to Australia were also seized.

According to Mr Babafemi, operatives across the states have intensified arrests of traffickers and seizures of illicit drugs.

He said a total of 384.7 kilograms of assorted narcotics being transported to the nation’s capital, Abuja for sale were intercepted and seized at patrol points in Lokoja, Kogi State on Monday 30th August and Thursday 2nd September, 2021.

The NDLEA image-maker further disclosed that a truck with registration number Plateau AA 462 QAP, driven by a 50-year-old Danlami Dodo, coming from Onitsha, Anambra, with Abuja, FCT as its destination, was intercepted at a patrol point in Lokoja.

“Upon a search, the following psychoactive substances were discovered packed in sacks and cartons:

“1,975 bottles of Cough Syrup with Codeine weighing 282kg; 199 packets of Exol-5 tablets weighing 75.4kg; 250 packets of Diazepam tablets weighing 15.4kg; Cannabis Sativa weighing 5.9kg; and 1 packet of Ketamine injection, all weighing 378.7kilograms,” the spokesman added.

Also on Thursday, a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number Lagos MUS 716 XK, coming from Ojota, Lagos to Abuja was stopped and searched at the Lokoja patrol point, where 6kg of Arizona was found sealed in cartons and stuffed in a white sack.

Meanwhile, in Rivers state, one Obey James was arrested during a raid with 4.2 grams of heroin; 1.9 grams of cocaine and 5.4 grams of methamphetamine while in Niger state, two suspects; Eze John and Michael Ifediegwu were arrested along Zungeru-Tegina road with 18kg of Exol 5; 2kg of Tramadol and 1000 ampoules of pentazocine injection, all going to Kontagora in the state.