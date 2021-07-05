NDLEA Arrests Woman In Possession Of 100 Pellets Of Cocaine

July 5, 2021 164

A Nigerian woman based in Brazil named Anita Ogbonna was arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), for being in possession of 100 pellets of cocaine concealed in her private part and socks.

According to a statement released on Sunday by the spokesman for the agency, Femi Babafemi, the suspect was apprehended at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on her arrival from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Doha in Qatar, on Friday.

“Upon a proper search, 12 wraps of cocaine inserted in her private part were extracted, while another 88 pellets stuffed in socks were discovered hidden in her handbag,” he said.

Babafemi said during interrogation, Ogbonna claimed she lost her husband three years ago, adding that she confessed she decided to traffic the illicit drug to raise money for the burial of her father scheduled for 22nd July in Imo State.

“She said one Emeka, alias KC, also based in Brazil gave her the drug to deliver in Nigeria for a fee of $3,000. She said she pushed the wraps of cocaine into her private part after her attempts to swallow the pellets failed.

“The suspect, who owns a shop where she sells African foodstuffs in Brazil, further claimed she had to drop her three young children with a Kenyan lady who is her neighbour in Brazil before she embarked on the quick-money journey,” Babafemi said.

In a related development, the NDLEA said its officers attached to a courier company intercepted 1,000 grams of Ketamine — a drug used to relieve pain or induce anaesthesia — hidden in a wooden box.

“Narcotic officers attached to a courier company in Lagos have intercepted 500grams of ketamine concealed in the walls of a wooden box filled with bitter kola that originated from Douala, Cameroon and heading to the United States of America, while another 500grams of methamphetamine hidden in automobile parts going to Australia were also seized at the firm,” the anti-drug agency said.