Ndidi Powers Leicester City To Top Of EPL Table

January 20, 2021 33

The 2016 English Premier League winners, Leicester City, leaped to the top of the table after an impressive win against Chelsea at The Power King Stadium.

Goals from Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison made sure the Foxes overtook Manchester United at the top of the table.

Ndidi opened scoring just six minutes into the game with a superb left-foot shot from 20 yards away from the Blues goal post.

Chelsea rarely threatened, although they were denied a first-half penalty by VAR when Christian Pulisic went down under a challenge from Jonny Evans, only for the technology to confirm the offence took place just outside the area.

Lampard’s misery was swiftly reinforced as Leicester City broke clear to add a second four minutes before the break, James Maddison sweeping a cool finish past Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy on the half-volley from Marc Albrighton’s pass.

Chelsea barely raised a gallop after the break and it was Leicester who created the better openings as James Justin headed wide when unmarked and Mendy saved from Youri Tielemans.

Leicester are now a point ahead of Manchester United having played a game more while Chelsea are in eighth, five points off the Champions League places.