NDIC to Increase Effort in Promoting Corporate Governance in Banks

The Senate has charged the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) to double its efforts to promote corporate governance practices in the banking industry.

The Senate has successfully screened the two nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari, Ms. Diana Okonta and Hajiya Ya’ana Yaro as non-executive directors to the NDIC board.

The Chairman of the Senate, Uba Sani, on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, said that Nigeria was facing difficult situation with the fight against COVID-19. He therefore charged the NDIC board and management to double their efforts at promoting good corporate governance practices in the banking industry.

Also speaking at the exercise, female members of the committee, Senators Betty Apiafi and Uche Ekwunife expressed the committee’s satisfaction with the President for appointing women to the board of the corporation. They noted that both nominees were accomplished technocrats of very high quality who had distinguished themselves in their chosen careers.

Source: VON