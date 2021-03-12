NDIC Targets Growing Depositors’ Fund Above ₦2 Trillion

March 12, 2021 149

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is targeting the growth of depositors’ insurance fund, which is presently at about N2 trillion.

The corporation said as a deposit insurer, which guarantees payment of deposits in the event of failure of a participating financial institution, shoring up the fund would enable it to pay depositors without recourse to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or national treasury.

NDIC Managing Director, Mr. Hassan Bello, said in his inaugural address yesterday in Abuja that of recent, there have been calls from the industry for the corporation, in line with the law, to help insured financial institutions that need assistance.

He said: “We want to ensure that we do that in a timely manner to promote confidence and stability in the financial system. In line with our mandate as well, we want to ensure that there is an orderly and faster resolution of liquidated financial institutions where such licences have been revoked by the CBN.

“There are a number of challenges the corporation is facing. I have taken note of the comments made by the minister. If you look at the number of institutions that have been liquidated, about 49, the rate of recovery was really not that significant considering that out of 49 banks in liquidation, only about 10 that the corporation is able to pay a 100 per cent liquidation dividend. There is a need to enhance the powers of the corporation to be able to recover debts owed to liquidated institutions.

“There has been slow growth in the deposit insurance fund. If the Act is reviewed, we will find a way to ensure that we can actually fast-track the build-up of this deposit insurance fund; this is necessary when you look back to the global crisis of 2007 and 2008 when the CBN had to bail out a number of banks; about N620 billion was injected by the CBN to liquidate those institutions and those liabilities that are being carried by AMCON (Asset Management Company of Nigeria) are due for settlement.”

Bello stated that the country cannot afford to have a similar situation should there be another crisis, adding that there is the need to fast-track the growth of deposit insurance fund to ensure that in the event of any crisis, depositors could be paid promptly without recourse to CBN or the treasury for a bailout.