fbpx
NDIC Starts Payment To Depositors In 14 Defunct Banks

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER

NDIC Starts Payment To Depositors In 14 Defunct Banks

June 29, 20210114
NDIC

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has announced plans to start payment of liquidation dividends to uninsured depositors, creditors and shareholders of 14 defunct banks.

The Director of Communication and Public Affairs Department, NDIC, Mr Bashir Nuhu, made this known in a statement issued on Monday.

According to him, stakeholders in eight of the defunct banks will receive their first round of liquidation dividend payments, while six others will be paid additional sums as part of their liquidation dividends.

The banks involved include, City Express, All States Trust, Allied Bank, Commerce Bank, North South Bank, Cooperative and Commerce Bank and Nigeria Merchant Bank.

Others are Hilltop Micro-Finance Bank (MFB), Olomoyoyo MFB, Evo MFB, Ngwegwe MFB, Bekwarra MFB, Argungu MFB and Edet MFB.

READ ALSO: Global Oil Price, Devaluation Push Diesel Price To N280/litre

The corporation advised eligible stakeholders of the banks to visit its offices nationwide for the verification of their claims or do so on its website.

NDIC added that it had started the verification for depositors of 22 Micro-Finance Banks (MFBs) whose operating licences were recently revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The exercise, according to NDIC, is geared toward payment of insured sums to eligible depositors.

It explained that depositors of the affected MFBs had been advised to visit the closed banks’ addresses where their claims would be verified by its officials.

About Author

NDIC Starts Payment To Depositors In 14 Defunct Banks
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Stock Market Investors Lose N383bn In October BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
November 10, 20160128

Stock Market Drops N65.6billion As Trading Settles South

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The negative run that rocked the Nigerian Stock Market for five consecutive days, continued for the sixth day on Wednesday, November 9, as market value dipp
Read More
Cherry-Eromosele-Jorn-Lyseggen-Mitchell-Elegbe-Adedotun-Sulaiman-and-the-MEST-Graduates LABOURNEWSLETTER
September 8, 20160199

FG Earmarks N2billon For Graduate Internship Scheme

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   The Federal government is set to spend the sum of N2 billion for the Graduate Internship Scheme, GIS, before the end of 2016, as part of the efforts
Read More
NIRSAL BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
June 24, 20190202

NIRSAL, Ecobank Sign N15 billion Agricultural Investment Scheme Partnership

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ecobank Nigeria has entered into a partnership with the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk-Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) with a N15 billion agr
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.