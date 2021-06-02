fbpx
NDIC Seeks FCT’s Support On Properties Of Failed Banks

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTERREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION

NDIC Seeks FCT’s Support On Properties Of Failed Banks

June 2, 2021067
NDIC Seeks FCT’s Support On Properties Of Failed Banks

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is asking for the support of the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in resolving issues surrounding the landed properties of banks in-liquidation within the FCT.

In a statement signed by the Director, Communication and Public Affairs Department, NDIC, Bashir Nuhu, the corporation said a quick resolution will enable it pay depositors of such financial institutions.

The statement said the Chairman of NDIC Board of Directors, Mrs. Ronke Sokefun, made the appeal during a courtesy by the management of NDIC to the Minister of the FCT, Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello, in Abuja.

Sokefun, said the corporation had faced some bottlenecks in the full payment of trapped depositors’ funds as a result of difficulty in realising assets of banks in-liquidation due to poor documentation by the banks, revocation of title by authorities and litigations over the assets.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Firm, Ketron, Acquires Shoprite

According to her, some of the assets are located within the FCT and appealed for the support of the ministry in realising them.

Also speaking on the issue, NDIC’s Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr. Bello Hassan, explained the roles and relationship between the NDIC and the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) in the management of banks assets.

He said that the NDIC as a liquidator, focuses on the assets of closed banks following revocation of their licence by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) while AMCON was involved with only Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) of existing banks acquired by AMCON.

Bello, however, observed that problems relating to landed properties in the FCT were usually not by the ministry but from issues arising from the title of such properties.

He said the ministry was amenable to assisting the corporation in resolving issues around its properties and those of banks in-liquidation 

About Author

NDIC Seeks FCT’s Support On Properties Of Failed Banks
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

The former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has informed the court of his intention to file a no-case submission, claiming that he has no case to answer in the allegations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
December 10, 20200286

Maina Files No Case Submission as EFCC Closes Case

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has informed the court of his intention to file a no-case submission, claiming that
Read More
Nigeria's Security Has Improved Under APC's Regime - Aminu Masari COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
April 8, 20200215

Coronavirus: Katsina Govt. Lifts Ban on Friday Prayers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Katsina State Government has lifted the ban on Friday prayers in the state with immediate effect over the COVID-19 pandemic. This is coming after the st
Read More
Transaction Value Of Cattle In Lagos Alone Is N328bn AGRIC BUSINESSCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 4, 20190186

FG Commences Conversion of Grazing Reserves to Ranches in Seven States

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has begun remodelling of grazing reserves into ranches in seven states as part of efforts to transform and modernize the country’s li
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.