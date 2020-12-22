fbpx
NDIC Commences Closure of 42 Microfinance Banks

BANKING & FINANCEBUSINESS & ECONOMY

December 22, 2020046
The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has commenced the closure of 42 Microfinance Banks (MFBs) which operating licences were recently revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with verification of their respective depositors.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that CBN had revoked the operating licences of the failed MFBs with effect from Thursday 12th November, 2020.

Consequently, NDIC as the official liquidator of the banks commenced the process of closure and payment of insured sums to verified depositors of the banks.

READ ALSO: CBN Revokes Operating Licenses of 42 Microfinance Banks

In carrying out this mandate, NDIC asked all depositors of the closed banks to visit the respective banks’ addresses from Monday 21st – Thursday 24th December, 2020 where NDIC officials would be on ground to verify their claims.

NDIC requested eligible depositors to visit the banks’ locations with proof of account ownership such as passbook and cheque book as well as valid means of identification to enhance their verification.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

