NDE SPW 774000 Jobs: Latest News, Payment Updates For Today

July 15, 2021074
SPW 774,000: Latest News Headlines, Stipends Updates For Today

Good day, here are the latest NDE SPW 774000 Jobs and payment updates for today, Thursday, July 15th, 2021, on BizwatchNigeria.

NDE 774000 SPW Jobs: FG Begins Basic Business Training (BBT) For Beneficiaries

The Minister of Labour, Festus Keyamo disclosed that the Basic Business Training (BBT) for the NDE 774000 SPW Jobs’ beneficiaries have begun in Ebonyi State.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that the training was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for the benefit of Nigerians. Read More…

SPWP Will Boost Economy, As 413,630 Beneficiaries Receive N24.8bn

The Minister of State for Labour Festus Keyamo has said that the Special Public Works Programme (SPWP) would boost the economy.

Keyamo said this in Abuja on Thursday at a briefing convened by the Presidential Communication Team. Read More…

SPWP: “FG Commences Partial Payment To 774,000 Beneficiaries” – Festus Keyamo

Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), the Minister of State for Labour and Employment disclosed on Sunday night that the Federal Government (FG) had commenced partial payment of the ₦20,000 monthly stipend to the 774,000 beneficiaries of the Special Public Works Programme (SPWP).

In a statement issued on his Twitter handle, Keyamo said Access Bank had verified accounts for payment while the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) had commenced payment into accounts with the bank. Read More…

SPW Participants To Expect Payment Of Stipends – FG

The federal government has assured participants of the Special Works Programme (SPW) that they would begin receiving stipends.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo. Read More…

About Author

Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

