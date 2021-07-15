fbpx
NDE 774000 SPW Jobs: FG Begins Basic Business Training (BBT) For Beneficiaries

July 15, 2021090
SPW 774,000: Latest News, Payment Updates For Today

The  Minister of Labour, Festus Keyamo disclosed that the Basic Business Training (BBT) for the NDE 774000 SPW Jobs’ beneficiaries have begun in Ebonyi State.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that the training was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for the benefit of Nigerians.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Abakaliki on Monday, the Minister who was represented by y Dr Edward Nkwegu, Chairman of the Federal Government ESPW in Ebonyi said a total of 13,000 volunteers in the 13 local government areas of the state were recruited for the programme.

“This number includes skilled and unskilled labourers, with specific directive from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“These persons have been engaged in practical works on selected sites across the state between January and July 2021 to carry out public works that are peculiar to each local government area.” He said.

Director-General, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), also represented by David Apakasa, Director of Small Business in the Directorate, NDE, commended the Federal Government’s effort on tackling unemployment amongst the youth.

He also urged the youth to stay committed and join the Federal Government in the fight against unemployment.

“Teach a man how to fish and for life, he or she will become independent and self-reliant.

“I urge the beneficiaries to be committed to the programme and support the Federal Government in the fight against unemployment,” he advised.

SPW Monthly Stipend Payment 2021

All SPW Beneficiaries on FG Special Public Works (Workers) monthly salary 2021 (backlog) will be paid by the end of the month of April, 2021 or first week of May, 2021.

When will NDE 774000 SPW April Stipend Payment 2021 be paid?

Obviously, there could be little delay but the fact is that the salary or stipend must still be paid. 774000 SPW April Stipend Payment 2021 will be paid by 28th of April through 5th of May, 2021.

