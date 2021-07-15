July 15, 2021 90

The Minister of Labour, Festus Keyamo disclosed that the Basic Business Training (BBT) for the NDE 774000 SPW Jobs’ beneficiaries have begun in Ebonyi State.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that the training was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for the benefit of Nigerians.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Abakaliki on Monday, the Minister who was represented by y Dr Edward Nkwegu, Chairman of the Federal Government ESPW in Ebonyi said a total of 13,000 volunteers in the 13 local government areas of the state were recruited for the programme.

“This number includes skilled and unskilled labourers, with specific directive from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“These persons have been engaged in practical works on selected sites across the state between January and July 2021 to carry out public works that are peculiar to each local government area.” He said.

Director-General, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), also represented by David Apakasa, Director of Small Business in the Directorate, NDE, commended the Federal Government’s effort on tackling unemployment amongst the youth.

He also urged the youth to stay committed and join the Federal Government in the fight against unemployment.

“Teach a man how to fish and for life, he or she will become independent and self-reliant.

“I urge the beneficiaries to be committed to the programme and support the Federal Government in the fight against unemployment,” he advised.

