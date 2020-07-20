NDDC Probe: National Assembly Security Increased Ahead of Akpabio’s Appearance Before NDDC Committee

Security presence was increased at the National Assembly on Monday ahead of the appearance of Senator Godswill Akpabio before the House of Representatives committee on Nigeria Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The committee is probing alleged financial misappropriation at the development agency.

Akpabio, who is the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, has been accused, by former acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Joy Nunieh, of corruption and sexual harassment.

He has denied the accusations.

Nunieh appeared before the Reps committee on Friday via teleconferencing.

It is not clear yet whether Akpabio will appear in person or via electronic means.

According to Channels Television correspondent, Terry Ikumi, the committee will be focused on the forensic audit of the NDDC ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Current acting Managing Director of the agency, Daniel Pondei, is also expected to appear before the committee today.

The session is scheduled to start at 11 am.

