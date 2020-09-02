NDDC: No Senator Received ₦20 million as COVID-19 Palliative – Basiru

Ajibola Basiru, a spokesman of the senate, says no senator received the sum of ₦20 million as COVID-19 palliative.

Basiru said this in reaction to a statement credited to Cairo Ojougboh, executive director of projects at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Ojougboh said senators and members of the house of representatives got ₦20 million and ₦15 million respectively as COVID-19 relief.

“In the national assembly, each of the senators got ₦20 million, while the house of representatives members got ₦15 million for COVID-19 from the national assembly,” the director had said.

But in a statement on Tuesday, Basiru said Ojougboh should provide evidence to back up his claim or retract it.

“The senate views with grave concern a statement credited to Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, the Executive Director, Projects of the NDDC who alleged that National Assembly members received varying sums of money as COVID – 19 palliative. The senate hereby disclaims the allegation in its entirety,” he said.

“The Senate categorically denies that any Senator collected the sum of ₦20 million or any sum whatsoever from NDDC as COVID-19 relief fund for any purpose whatsoever.

“The Senate challenges Dr Ojougboh to publicly provide evidence of his claim and list the names of the Senators he allegedly gave the alleged sum. Failure to provide evidence of his claim, the Senate hereby demands an immediate retraction and a public apology from Dr. Cairo Ojougboh.”

Source: The Cable