NDDC Donates PCR, Other Medical Equipment to Boost Fight Against COVID-19

November 6, 2020

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has donated Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machines and other medical equipment to three Teaching Hospitals and a College of Health in the states to boost their fight against COVID-19

NDDC Acting Managing Director, Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, was hopeful that the distribution of PCR machines in the Niger Delta would better COVID-19 testing and medical research in the region.

The NDDC Director of Health and Social Services, Philomena Oputa who represented Prof. Pondei, stated that the equipment would impact positively on the lives of the people of the Niger Delta and address their health concerns regarding COVID-19.

“We are continuing with the distribution of PCR machines across the Niger Delta region. The handover should have taken place in the institutions, but they were so excited and could not wait and decided to come and carry the equipment themselves,” he said.

“We are still distributing, and we are going to send to the remaining states that are not here today because that is the original plan.”

While receiving the equipment, the Chief Medical Director at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Professor Henry Ugboma, believes the equipment will go a long way in improving the service delivered in the health institutions.

“I can assure you that as we have received this, we are going to put it into good use and I am asking that in a very short time, NDDC will call us again for further assistance,” he said.

The Provost of the College of Health Science at the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Iyeopu Siminialayi, was in attendance to receive the equipment for the college.

He said, “We thank the Federal Government for approving the money for the NDDC that made it possible to get this equipment. We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership with the NDDC.”