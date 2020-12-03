NDDC: Court Issues Order Restraining Pondei, Others From Performing Official Duties

December 3, 2020 38

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted an order restraining the Managing Director of NDDC, Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, Mr Cairo Ojougboh, Dr Joi Nunieh and others from performing the functions of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC).

Justice Ahmed Mohammed, in a ruling on an application by a Civil Society Organization, Forum for Accountability and Good Governance, restrained them from parading themselves as Board members of the NDDC.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the Managing Director of NDDC, Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei was under investigation over alleged misappropriation of funds.

Kemebradikumo Pondei passed out during a session of the house of representatives committee probing the commission, on July 20, 2020, this led to the delay of the probing.

Justice Mohammed also granted leave to the applicant to apply for judicial review for an Order of Mandamus compelling the ICPC, sued as the 9th Defendant in the suit to investigate the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the five members of the Board over allegations of ₦3 billion contract fraud.

The court also granted leave to the applicant to apply for judicial review of the power of the President or the Minister of the Niger Delta to appoint Professor Pondei, Dr. Ojougboh and others in an interim capacity as members of the NDDC Board.

By the order of the court, members of the NDDC Board are restrained from performing the functions of the Board pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice which is fixed for December 8, 2020.

Parties joined in the suit are the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Senate, Minister of the Niger Delta, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei and Dr Cairo Ojougboh.

Others are Dr. Joi Nunieh, Mrs. Caroline Nagbo, Cecilia Bukola Akintomide and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission.