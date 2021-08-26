NDA Attack Might Have Been Political – Garba Shehu

August 26, 2021 107

Presidential Spokesperson, Garba Shehu, has stated that the attack carried out recently by unknown gunmen on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) might be a ploy to cause embarrassment to the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Gunmen attacked the military training facility in the early hours of Tuesday, which resulted in the death of two military officers and the abduction of an officer, whose body was reported to have been found lifeless.

The presidential spokesman who was a guest on Channels Television on Wednesday, while reacting to the development the stated that the presidency expects the military to carry out a thorough investigation and disclose what happened.

Garba who described the situation as “sad and unfortunate”, noted that many scenarios are being painted on the circumstances that led to the incident.

He stated that the events of the early hours of Tuesday, might be planned by elements whose intention is to cause embarrassment to the current administration, in the wake of the “major successes” achieved by the military in the fight against insurgency and banditry.

Shehu stated that it is possible that the incident was politically-motivated.

“The president has denounced it. He is not happy about it. It is now left for the military authorities to thoroughly investigate this and bring out what happened,” he said.

“So many scenarios are being painted though. Could this be truly a criminal attempt to violate the sanctity of that military institution? Was this an opportunistic crime? Is it political? Does somebody want to embarrass the government by doing this?

“We are coming from major successes. Look at how Boko Haram is unravelling in the north; they surrendered. All of the victories that have been recorded even in the north-west — these bandits are being taken out in large numbers.

“So, in a climate — political climate — in which people seek to make political capital out of this unfortunate incident, you don’t rule in anything, you don’t rule out anything.

“We hope investigations will fully reveal what happened and why it happened.”