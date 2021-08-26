fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

NDA Attack Might Have Been Political – Garba Shehu

August 26, 20210107
Garba Shehu Alleges NDA Attack Might Have Been Politic

Presidential Spokesperson, Garba Shehu, has stated that the attack carried out recently by unknown gunmen on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) might be a ploy to cause embarrassment to the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Gunmen attacked the military training facility in the early hours of Tuesday, which resulted in the death of two military officers and the abduction of an officer, whose body was reported to have been found lifeless.

The presidential spokesman who was a guest on Channels Television on Wednesday, while reacting to the development the stated that the presidency expects the military to carry out a thorough investigation and disclose what happened.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Doctors Storm Recruitment Centre, Jostle For Saudi Arabia Job

Garba who described the situation as “sad and unfortunate”, noted that many scenarios are being painted on the circumstances that led to the incident.

He stated that the events of the early hours of Tuesday, might be planned by elements whose intention is to cause embarrassment to the current administration, in the wake of the “major successes” achieved by the military in the fight against insurgency and banditry.

Shehu stated that it is possible that the incident was politically-motivated.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Doctors Storm Recruitment Centre, Jostle For Saudi Arabia Job

“The president has denounced it. He is not happy about it. It is now left for the military authorities to thoroughly investigate this and bring out what happened,” he said.

“So many scenarios are being painted though. Could this be truly a criminal attempt to violate the sanctity of that military institution? Was this an opportunistic crime? Is it political? Does somebody want to embarrass the government by doing this?

“We are coming from major successes. Look at how Boko Haram is unravelling in the north; they surrendered. All of the victories that have been recorded even in the north-west — these bandits are being taken out in large numbers.

“So, in a climate — political climate — in which people seek to make political capital out of this unfortunate incident, you don’t rule in anything, you don’t rule out anything.

“We hope investigations will fully reveal what happened and why it happened.”

About Author

NDA Attack Might Have Been Political – Garba Shehu
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

June 20, 20141116

Roli-Bode George Emerges NDLEA DG

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President  Goodluck Jonathan has appointed Mrs Roli Bode-George, wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Bode George, as the Director-Ge
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
May 14, 20130122

Obi:I’m Still In Search Of A Successor

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Governor Peter Obi of Anambra State on Monday said he was still in search of the right person to succeed him in 2014. Obi said this when a group of religiou
Read More
August 6, 20140194

These Three Companies Have Been Sanctioned By World Bank For Engaging In Fraud

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Two Dutch firms and two of their executives involved in misconduct relating to two projects in Iraq as well as a Cambodian firm involved in misconduct relat
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.