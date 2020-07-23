NCSB Dismisses 2 Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs; Promotes 2,639 Officers

The Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) has sacked two Assistants Comptroller-General of Customs (ACGs), Aminu Dahiru and Bashir Abubakar, even as it approved the appointment of five new ACGs.

Dahiru was dismissed for “serious misconduct”, while Abubakar got compulsory retirement for act of negligence.

The Customs Board, at its 52nd regular meeting held in Abuja, also approved the promotion of 2,634 other officers.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning and Chairman, NCS Board, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, who presided over the meeting, said decisions taken during the meeting were meant to ginger and move the NCS forward in terms of manpower and operations.

According to a statement issued by the Customs Public Relations Officer, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah, the promotion of the officers is effective from January 2019.

The newly promoted ACGs are Mohammed Boyi in charge of Doctrine Development; Adewale Adeniyi, Commandant Customs Command and Staff College Gwagwalada and Jack Ajoku, Strategic Research and Policy.

Others are Olakunle Oyeleke, Training and Coordination and Elton Edorhe, Zonal Coordinator, Zone C Owerri.

Giving a breakdown of the 2,634 promoted officers, Attah said 37 Deputy Comptrollers were promoted to Comptrollers of Customs; 110 Assistant Comptrollers of Customs were promoted to Deputy Comptrollers; 138 Chief Superintendent of Customs became Assistant Comptrollers and 93 Superintendent of Customs were promoted to Chief Superintendent of Customs.

Others are 93 Deputy Superintendent of Customs promoted to Superintendent of Customs; 1224 Assistant Superintendent of Customs I promoted to Deputy Superintendent of Customs; 475 Assistant Superintendent of Customs II became Assistant Superintendent of Customs I and 464 Inspector of Customs were promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Customs II.

Attah said 205 out of the 2,634 are support staff who also enjoyed promotion to various ranks.

The Minister described the NCS as “making progress” and expressed the hope that the coming of the e-Customs project will help improve NCS operations.

