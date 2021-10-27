fbpx

NCS Yet To Install Mobile Scanner At Tin Can Port 5 Weeks After

October 27, 2021089
A mobile scanner delivered to the Tin Can Island Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is yet to be installed for more than five weeks, according to SHIPS & PORT.

The Area Command had received the mobile scanner on September 20, 2021to enable Customs examination and improve the delivery of cargoes to consignees.

According to the command, the scanner marks a positive milestone in the service’s efforts to modernize Customs operations at the port, smooth ease of doing business, facilitate trade, and improve security with easier detection of all banned items.

However, a visit to the command on Tuesday showed that preparation work was still being made for the installation of the facility after more than five weeks since its arrival.

The command’s spokesman, Uche Ejesieme, stated that the delay in the deployment of the scanner was due to “the installation of software and subsystems”, which he said was still ongoing.

“The scanners are yet to be fully deployed as installation of software and subsystems is ongoing and this is going side by side with retraining of scanning officers.

“All these processes are in preparation for the full deployment where the Minister and Comptroller-General (of Customs) will be available for the commissioning,” he said.

About Author

NCS Yet To Install Mobile Scanner At Tin Can Port 5 Weeks After
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

