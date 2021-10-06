fbpx

NCS Seizes Pangolin Scale, Claws Worth N1.73bn In Lagos

October 6, 20210151
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the seizure of pangolin scales and claws weighing a total of 1,014kg, valued at about N1.73 billion.

The NCS also reported that its officials apprehended two persons whose names are; Salif Sanwidi and Sunday Ebeyin in connection with the seized items.

The spokesman of NCS, Deputy Controller Joseph Attah, while speaking with newsmen in Lagos on Monday, stated that experts from the Department of Forestry, Federal Ministry of Environment, will be conducting tests on the pangolin scales to ascertain the country where the animals were killed.

“In the course of further investigation to arrest other members of the gang, we received another credible intelligence from same international partner, wild life justice commission, and swiftly deployed our intelligence operatives with the Strike Force as a SWOT team.

“This led to the interception of one Mercedes Benz Bus with registration number BGT 256 LG along Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos. Upon 100 percent examination, the bus was found to contain 1,009.5kg of pangolin scales and 5kg of pangolin claws totaling 1,014.5kg with duty paid value of N1,728,788,750.00.

“Two suspects have already been arrested in connection with this seizure. They are Mr Salif Sanwidi and Mr Sunday Ebenyi. They will also be charged to court to answer for their crime.

“For the avoidance of doubt, illegal wild life trade contravenes Section 63e and g of the Customs and Exerce Management Act (CEMA) Cap 45 LFN 2004.

“Nigeria is a signatory to Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. As a responsible member of the global community, we cannot allow our nation to be used as a conduit pipe for illegal trade on wild life.

“We remain committed to the quarterly meeting with embassies of USA, UK and Germany and welcome on board other international organizations that are joining the fray,” he said.

According to an official of the Department of Forestry, Federal Ministry of Environment, Oluyemi Babajide, the seized items would be destroyed in line with the international laws.

In August, three Guineans and a Nigerian were arrested for illegally trading in pangolin scales, claws and elephant tusks worth N22 billion.

