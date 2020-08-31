NCS Releases Names of Winners of Vehicle E-auction

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has released the names of winners of its e-auction of seized vehicles.

Customs Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, in a statement on Friday said this became necessary following complaints from some prospective bidders who questioned the integrity of the bid process.

Attah said the NCS has so far generated N151 million from payment of 187 items bid for out of 314 items auctioned as at 25th August 2020.

The statement reads, “Since the reopening of the Nigeria Customs Service e-auction platform app.trade.gov.ng/eauction, some complaints and inquiries have been pouring in, especially from those who tried unsuccessfully due to either invalid Tax Identification Number (TIN), inability to service e-wallet, poor network at their locations or any other reason which are all outside the jurisdiction of the service.

“Some of these complaints appeared to have questioned the integrity of the e-auction process. For the avoidance of doubts the following is the update so far:

“Summary of e-auction as at 25th August, 2020: Number of windows, 3; total number of items auctioned, 314; total number paid for as at 25th August, 187; total reserved bid amount N87.9 million and total bid amount paid, 151million.”

Source: Ships & Ports