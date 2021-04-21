NCS Records N466.1 billion Revenue In Q1, 2021

April 21, 2021 69

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated N466.1 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2021.

Customs Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, who disclosed this in a document released in Abuja on Tuesday, said the revenue was generated from January to March.

The document indicated that the NCS realised the highest revenue in March with N169.4 billion followed by January with N157.6 billion while the sum of N138.9 billion was generated in February.

The document showed that customs realised the highest revenue of N216.9 billion within the period under review from import duty.

Import duty is followed by customs VAT which is N105.2 billion and non-federation accounts levies of about N55.5 billion.

The document also showed that N50.8 billion was generated from federation account levies while N34.5 billion was gotten from excise duty as well as N2.8 billion from fees. The service also made a seizure of different contraband goods valued at N1,996,145,258 during the period. It also confiscated 37,206 bags of imported rice.