fbpx
NCS Records N466.1 billion Revenue In Q1, 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

NCS Records N466.1 billion Revenue In Q1, 2021

April 21, 2021069
NCS Records N466.1 billion Revenue In Q1, 2021

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated N466.1 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2021.

Customs Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, who disclosed this in a document released in Abuja on Tuesday, said the revenue was generated from January to March.

The document indicated that the NCS realised the highest revenue in March with N169.4 billion followed by January with N157.6 billion while the sum of N138.9 billion was generated in February.

The document showed that customs realised the highest revenue of N216.9 billion within the period under review from import duty.

READ ALSO: Fire Guts INEC Facility In Kano

Import duty is followed by customs VAT which is N105.2 billion and non-federation accounts levies of about N55.5 billion.

The document also showed that N50.8 billion was generated from federation account levies while N34.5 billion was gotten from excise duty as well as N2.8 billion from fees. The service also made a seizure of different contraband goods valued at N1,996,145,258 during the period. It also confiscated 37,206 bags of imported rice.

About Author

NCS Records N466.1 billion Revenue In Q1, 2021
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

TENDER OPPORTUNITY BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTERTENDERS
May 21, 20180199

Business & Economy | Procurement of Cleaning And Janitorial Services for The African Development Bank

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Overview AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK NIGERIA COUNTRY DEPARTMENT (RDNG) PROCUREMENT NOTICE PROVISION OF CLEANING AND JANITORIAL SERVICES ADB/RFP/RDNG/2018/003 –
Read More
Reducing Protein Deficiency in Nigeria With Soybeans FOOD & NUTRITIONNEWSLETTER
May 29, 20200231

High Cost, Major Reason For Poor Protein Consumption in Nigeria – Report

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram High cost has been identified as a major disincentive for the consumption of most protein food sources in Nigeria. This was revealed in a national survey re
Read More
August 6, 2014064

“Oil Theft, Production Deferment Hit 215,000 bpd” – Minister

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   The Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, has said that the Federal Government lost an average of 215,000 barrels of crude oi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.