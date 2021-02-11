NCS Owerri Intercepts Drugs Worth ₦819 million

February 11, 2021 43

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone C Owerri has intercepted 1,024 cartons of contraband drugs with duty paid value of ₦819 million.

Yusuf Lawal, the Area controller of customs FOU Zone C, the drugs which were Intercepted along Ofosu-Benin expressway were identified as Colcaps Medicament, illegally shipped into the country from India without NAFDAC certification.

Lawal also said that the negative effect of unlicensed drugs in the country cannot be overemphasized.

While also displaying some other seized items like bags of foreign rice, vehicles, and second-hand clothing, Controller Lawal said the men of the Nigeria Customs Service FOU Zone C is readily prepared to fight the menace of smuggling in the zone.

He advised smugglers to look for another means of livelihood and desist from economic sabotage.