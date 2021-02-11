fbpx
NCS Owerri Intercepts Drugs Worth ₦819 million

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

NCS Owerri Intercepts Drugs Worth ₦819 million

February 11, 2021043
NCS Owerri Intercepts Drugs Worth ₦819 million

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone C Owerri has intercepted 1,024 cartons of contraband drugs with duty paid value of ₦819 million.

Yusuf Lawal, the Area controller of customs FOU Zone C, the drugs which were Intercepted along Ofosu-Benin expressway were identified as Colcaps Medicament, illegally shipped into the country from India without NAFDAC certification.

Lawal also said that the negative effect of unlicensed drugs in the country cannot be overemphasized.

While also displaying some other seized items like bags of foreign rice, vehicles, and second-hand clothing, Controller Lawal said the men of the Nigeria Customs Service FOU Zone C is readily prepared to fight the menace of smuggling in the zone.

READ ALSO: Bandits Cannot Be Proscribed Because… – Lai

He advised smugglers to look for another means of livelihood and desist from economic sabotage.

About Author

NCS Owerri Intercepts Drugs Worth ₦819 million
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

May 15, 2014136

Chibok Abduction: U.S. To Withhold Raw Military Intelligence Material From Nigeria

The United States Department officials have stated that the military will not share some military intelligence with their Nigerian counterparts as they work in collaboration in the rescue mission of o
Read More
August 8, 2014050

American Bacardi Breezer Beer launches In Nigerian Market

American leading beer brand, Bacardi Breezer has joined other international brands in the Nigerian fast increasing local beer market. The beer brand which is determined to compete strongly in its cate
Read More
December 1, 2014031

CBN Canvasses Improved Monetary, Fiscal Coordination To Solve Macroeconomic Challenges

The Deputy Governor, Economic Policy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr. Sarah Alade, has stated that in achieving macroeconomic growth and stability, there is need for an enhanced coordination bet
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon