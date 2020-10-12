NCS Onne Port Division Generates ₦13.106 billion in September

October 12, 2020 33

The Nigeria Customs Service (NSC), Area ll Command, Onne Port, Rivers State has announced that it generated a total of ₦13.106 billion for the month of September 2020.

The command in a statement said the revenue was the first-month scorecard of the Customs Area Controller of Area II Command, Onne Port, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed, who resumed duty on September 01, 2020; and the highest monthly revenue generated in Area II Command since its creation over 37 years ago.

Commenting on the achievement, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed said, “This feat is a combination of efforts by my very diligent officers and men who are unrelenting in the discharge of their duties.

”The revenue outcome is also a confirmation of my observation on my first day in the office here that I am taking over a very functional command with systems for revenue generation, trade facilitation and suppression of smuggling.”

He added, ”In my interactions with officers and port users, I harped on the need for compliance and reiterated my insistence on due process at all times by everyone interfacing with customs in the course of trade.

“I am whole-heartedly committed to achieving maximum collection of all revenue due to government through Customs duties in Onne Port and prevent any form of leakages.

“Where shortfalls are detected, I pursue uncompromising recovery through demand notice (DN) to prevent revenue loss.

“While I consider us over ₦13 billion revenue generated as a laudable feat, it doesn’t call for complacency on our part. It is only a reminder to do more in our national interest to support the country’s economic well being.”

In the same vein, he said the Command succeeded in processing a total of 18,085.96 Metric Tonnes (MT) of export activities with Free On-Board (FOB) value of $6,441,850.67 and ₦10,595,944.43.

“In anti-smuggling activities, the Command recorded two (2) seizures of 13 containers comprising 400 bundles of used tyres, 100 pieces of motor radiators, 264 logs of raw hardwood, 100 pieces of car fans and 4 units of bed trailer trucks with a total Duty Paid Value of ₦99, 917,043.80 in September 2010.

”We will continue to make this command a no go area for perpetrators of smuggling, concealments, duty evasion and any form of illegality by seizing those illegally imported and prohibited goods, arresting perpetrators, and getting time to prosecute in accordance with the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA), ”Mohammed said.

“Suspects whose offences fall under the purview of other government regulatory and enforcement agencies will be duly handed over for further investigations and possible prosecution, ”he added.

In the area of building robust synergy between the Command and other government agencies, Mohammed said he has within one month has visited and interacted with the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Onne; Nigerian Navy; Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command; Commissioner of Police, Eastern Ports Command; Controller Nigeria Immigration Service, Rivers Marine Command; 6 Division Nigerian Army Port Harcourt; Onne Port Director Department of State Security Service; Nigerian Air force Port Harcourt; all the sheds and bonded terminals within the Command; and private sector stakeholders.

“The collective resolve is to fight criminality, protect law-abiding Nigerians and ensure seamless information sharing and operational synergies whenever or wherever the need arises, “he stated.

Source: THISDAY