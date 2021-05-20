NCS Nabs Suspect With 54 ATM Cards At Kano Airport

May 20, 2021 72

A passenger, Abubakar Saleh, who was traveling to Turkey via the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport has been arrested for being in possession of 54 automated teller machine (ATM) cards.

The arrest was made by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kano/Jigawa Area Command on Wednesday, while the suspect was about to board a Turkey-bound Ethiopian Airline flight.

The Controller of the command, Suleiman Umar, made the disclosure while handing over the suspect and seized items to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Head of EFCC Kano zone, Faruk Dogon-Daji, gave assurance that the commission would carry out its investigation on the case. He stated that a similar arrest by the command involving a Dubai-bound passenger, Sanusi Labaran with 5,342 ATM cards in August 2020 led to the arrest of 23 other persons.