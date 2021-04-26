fbpx
NCS Makes Vehicle Log Book Mandatory For Clearance Of Imported Vehicles

April 26, 20210137
Vehicle logbook is now a mandatory requirement for the clearance of used vehicles imported into Nigeria, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said.

A vehicle log book is a document that tracks the registration and taxation history of a specific vehicle.

In some European countries, vehicle log books act as proof of ownership and are used by the authorities to ensure a nationwide record of vehicles and their owners. A vehicle’s logbook in such countries must be filled in by both the seller and the buyer every time the vehicle changes hands.

According to a circular number NCS/T&T/DCG/HQ/S.52/VOL. III dated 23 April 2021 and obtained exclusively by SHIPS & PORTS, Customs said the new requirement is “in consonance with the provisions of Customs & Excise Notice No. 30 of 6th December 1971”.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Breweries Shareholders Approve N7.52billion Dividend Payout

The circular, signed by the Deputy Comptroller-General Tariff and Trade, T.M. Isa, gave a grace period of 90 days, effective from the date the circular was issued, “to enable all importers who must have entered into trade transactions before this circular, process and clear their vehicles.”

“For the purposes of emphasis, importation of used motor vehicles requires the production of vehicle log book, in addition to other clearance documents after the grace period,” the circular added.

