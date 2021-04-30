NCS Intercepts Codeine, Tramadol-laden Container In Lagos

April 30, 2021 28

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a 40 feet container laden with 805 cartons of codeine, and 124 cartons of tramadol in Lagos.

The container, which was discovered at SIFAX Group terminal, was positioned for inspection when it was intercepted following a tip-off from the staff of SIFAX Group.

The 40ft container with registration number TEMU 6164202 was said to have been under the watch list of the Customs for a while, but it was eventually “examined and found to contain 805 cartons of codeine and 124 cartons of tramadol”

The actual value of the illicit substance was not known as at press time on Tuesday, but sources put the street value of the drugs at over N500 million.