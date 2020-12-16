NCS Intercepts 73 Firearms, Ammunition in Kebbi State

December 16, 2020 32

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has announced that it seized 73 locally made firearms and 891 cartridges from smugglers in Kebbi State, in north-western Nigeria.

The customs service made the disclosure on its Twitter page on Monday. The weapons were said to be concealed in a vehicle used in transporting locally produced rice.

Nigeria Customs Federal Operation Unit

it stated that the items were seized after its patrol team carried out a search on the vehicle. It did not state the day the seizure occured.

Three people connected to the incident have so far been arrested for the illegal transportation of contrabands, the service stated.

“Officers of Nigeria Customs Service Federal operation unit zone B, on information patrol along Yauri, Zamare water side in Kebbi State, intercepted a truck loaded with locally produced rice with some sacks concealed under the rice,” the service tweeted.

“Upon careful examination the bags were found to contain 73 locally manufactured guns and 891 cartridges.

“Three were immediately arrested and are being detained while preliminary investigation is ongoing,” the command said.