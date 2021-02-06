fbpx
NCS Intercepts 3.1 million Saudi Riyal At Airport

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AVIATIONCOVER

NCS Intercepts 3.1 million Saudi Riyal At Airport

February 6, 2021030
NCS Intercepts 3.1 million Saudi Riyal At Airport

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has arrested two persons in possession of over three million Saudi Riyal, concealed in brown envelopes and stashed in a checkered bag, popularly known as “Ghana Must Go”.

The seizure and arrest was made at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday, February 1, 2021.

The foreign exchange malpractices unit of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) took custody of the suspects for interrogation.

READ ALSO: See Social Media Reactions To CBN’s New Crypto Circular

The spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwajuren, confirmed on Friday that the two suspects were in the custody of the commission.

He also noted that investigation is ongoing, and the suspects are making useful statements.

“Yes, it’s true. They were arrested on Monday, February 1, 2021,” Uwajuren said.

“They are still in our custody and their claims are still being investigated.”

The seized money was said to have been sealed in brown envelopes and transported in what is popularly referred to as ‘Ghana-must-go’ bags.

The suspects were also said to have arrived Nigeria from Saudi Arabia aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

They were reportedly intercepted at the baggage hall of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by Customs officers.

About Author

NCS Intercepts 3.1 million Saudi Riyal At Airport
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Mini-grid Solutions COVERPOWER & ENERGY
November 19, 2018094

Power Sector Records N1.287 billion Loss Due to Gas Shortage

The Nigerian power sector said it lost approximately N1.287 billion on Saturday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.On the same day, average energy sent out wa
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
November 15, 2016061

Stock Market Drops N63.4billion on Weak Investors’ Sentiment

The Nigerian Stock Market on Monday, November 14, plunged to a record low of 0.70 percent as lead market indices caved in to bear pressure. As a result,the market capitalisation depreciated by N63.4 b
Read More
Abacha Loot COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 23, 2018045

FG Commits to Invest $322 million Abacha Loot Refund in Social Infrastructures

To plug leakage in NNPC, others As external reserves hit $47.94b The Federal Government is warehousing over $322 million of the “Abacha loot” to fund some national social safety nets in line with agre
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon