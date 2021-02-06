NCS Intercepts 3.1 million Saudi Riyal At Airport

February 6, 2021 30

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has arrested two persons in possession of over three million Saudi Riyal, concealed in brown envelopes and stashed in a checkered bag, popularly known as “Ghana Must Go”.

The seizure and arrest was made at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday, February 1, 2021.

The foreign exchange malpractices unit of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) took custody of the suspects for interrogation.

The spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwajuren, confirmed on Friday that the two suspects were in the custody of the commission.

He also noted that investigation is ongoing, and the suspects are making useful statements.

“Yes, it’s true. They were arrested on Monday, February 1, 2021,” Uwajuren said.

“They are still in our custody and their claims are still being investigated.”

The seized money was said to have been sealed in brown envelopes and transported in what is popularly referred to as ‘Ghana-must-go’ bags.

The suspects were also said to have arrived Nigeria from Saudi Arabia aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

They were reportedly intercepted at the baggage hall of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by Customs officers.