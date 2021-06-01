NCS Generates N799 billion Revenue In Months

June 1, 2021 35

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that it generated the sum of N799 billion between January and May 2021.

The service has seen its revenue surge by N226.1 billion when compared with the amount generated for the same period in 2020.

This NCS’s Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah made the disclosure on Monday while addressing members of the press in Abuja.

Attah said that the NCS accomplished while observing the strict implementation of all extant rules governing imports, exports, and excise in the country. He noted that the strategic deployment of officers and automation of the processes and regulations also contributed to the feat achieved.

Going further, he said that getting the officers and men of the service to put national interest above themselves, was also responsible for the improvement of revenue.

He said other reasons were robust stakeholders sensitisation, increasing level of compliance from stakeholders, and improved working relationship with the National Assembly.

The spokesperson added that the management under the leadership of Hameed Ali had continued to take strategic actions that would impact positively, the national economy and security.