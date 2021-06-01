fbpx
NCS Generates N799 billion Revenue In Months

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

NCS Generates N799 billion Revenue In Months

June 1, 2021035
NCS Generates N799 billion Revenue In Months

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that it generated the sum of N799 billion between January and May 2021.

The service has seen its revenue surge by N226.1 billion when compared with the amount generated for the same period in 2020.

This NCS’s Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah made the disclosure on Monday while addressing members of the press in Abuja.

Attah said that the NCS accomplished while observing the strict implementation of all extant rules governing imports, exports, and excise in the country. He noted that the strategic deployment of officers and automation of the processes and regulations also contributed to the feat achieved.

READ ALSO: RMAFC Records N496.39 billion Revenue In Q1, 2021

Going further, he said that getting the officers and men of the service to put national interest above themselves, was also responsible for the improvement of revenue.

He said other reasons were robust stakeholders sensitisation, increasing level of compliance from stakeholders, and improved working relationship with the National Assembly.

The spokesperson added that the management under the leadership of Hameed Ali had continued to take strategic actions that would impact positively, the national economy and security.

About Author

NCS Generates N799 billion Revenue In Months
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

November 12, 2013076

SSACTAC Urges FG To Stop NIPCO’s Tank Farm Construction

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Senior Staff Association of Communication, Transport and Corporation (SSACTAC)  in the maritime sector has called on the Federal Government to stop the
Read More
Akpabio 2019 General ElectionsCOVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
August 5, 20180140

Godswill Akpabio Set to Join APC this Week – Presidency

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram All things being equal, former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, may leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) this week and join the ruling
Read More
June 5, 2014093

Abuja’s Jabi Lake Resort To Gulp N334bn

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Senator Bala Mohammed, has announced plans to expend over N334bn in the development of the abandoned Jabi Lake R
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.