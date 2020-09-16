NCS Does not Auction Vehicles on Social Media – Customs Spokesman

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has warned against dealing with fraudsters that camouflage as its officials on social media, especially Facebook.

Customs spokesman, Joseph Attah, gave the warning in a video posted online.

Attah said the NCS does not auction vehicles or any other seized goods on Facebook or WhatsApp and warned unsuspecting Nigerians to avoid bargaining with anyone masquerading as a Customs officer on social media.

He noted that fraudulent actions are easy to detect as those behind it ask “baseless questions” such as marital status and state of origin.

He said, “They ask you to write your nationality and also write your marital status. What kind of baseless question is that? Do you mean people believe that NCS will come to Facebook to auction goods? It is necessary to think deeply, of all places to auction, NCS can’t pick Facebook or WhatsApp.”

Source: Ships & Ports