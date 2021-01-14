NCS Apapa Command Revenue Hit ₦518 billion In 2020

January 14, 2021 36

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Area Command says it raked N518 billion into the federation and non-federation accounts in 2020.

The Comptroller, Mohammed Abba-Kura, made the disclosure at a media briefing in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to Abba-Kura, the command recorded a 22.3 percent rise, which totals N94.3 million

He said, “As regards anti-smuggling and in line with the provision of extant circulars, trade guidelines and enforcement of government fiscal policy measures, the command was able to further strengthen its anti-smuggling operations against economic saboteurs.

“This was done through credible intelligence-driven operations and continuous partnership with other relevant agencies for effective port management to stem their illegitimate activities.

“Accordingly, the command made a total of 318 seizures with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N21.19 billion and these figures almost tripled the total seizures for the year 2019 which stood at 112 with total Duty Paid Value of N12.5 billion.”

the comptroller listed some of the items seized, they include: 133 containers of unregistered pharmaceuticals, including tramadol, 58 containers of parboiled rice, 30 containers of vegetable oil, 31 of used clothes and shoes, 13 of used tyres, and other sundry items.

He also noted that the command also recorded a surge in export activities from 262,095 metric tons in 2019 to 1,311,365 metric tons in 2020.

Abba-Kura said that the Free on Board (FOB) value for the exported items equally rose from $132.76 million to $340.88 million within the period under review.

The comptroller said the items exported included steel bars as well as agricultural and mineral products.

“It is instructive to note that these unprecedented achievements were made possible as a result of our officers’ doggedness and tireless commitment to their duties, despite the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging economies all over the world.

“Nonetheless, as we look forward to a prosperous and glorious year ahead, the command has taken bold initiatives to ensure the collection of appropriate revenue by creating an enabling environment for legitimate businesses to thrive,” he said.