fbpx
NCS Apapa Command Revenue Hit ₦518 billion In 2020

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

NCS Apapa Command Revenue Hit ₦518 billion In 2020

January 14, 2021036
NCS Apapa Command Reveue Hits ₦518 billion

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Apapa Area Command says it raked N518 billion into the federation and non-federation accounts in 2020.

The Comptroller, Mohammed Abba-Kura, made the disclosure at a media briefing in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to Abba-Kura, the command recorded a 22.3 percent rise, which totals N94.3 million

He said, “As regards anti-smuggling and in line with the provision of extant circulars, trade guidelines and enforcement of government fiscal policy measures, the command was able to further strengthen its anti-smuggling operations against economic saboteurs.

“This was done through credible intelligence-driven operations and continuous partnership with other relevant agencies for effective port management to stem their illegitimate activities.

READ ALSO: Customs Generated N1.65tn In 2020

“Accordingly, the command made a total of 318 seizures with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N21.19 billion and these figures almost tripled the total seizures for the year 2019 which stood at 112 with total Duty Paid Value of N12.5 billion.”

the comptroller listed some of the items seized, they include: 133 containers of unregistered pharmaceuticals, including tramadol, 58 containers of parboiled rice, 30 containers of vegetable oil, 31 of used clothes and shoes, 13 of used tyres, and other sundry items.

He also noted that the command also recorded a surge in export activities from 262,095 metric tons in 2019 to 1,311,365 metric tons in 2020.

Abba-Kura said that the Free on Board (FOB) value for the exported items equally rose from $132.76 million to $340.88 million within the period under review.

The comptroller said the items exported included steel bars as well as agricultural and mineral products.

“It is instructive to note that these unprecedented achievements were made possible as a result of our officers’ doggedness and tireless commitment to their duties, despite the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging economies all over the world.

“Nonetheless, as we look forward to a prosperous and glorious year ahead, the command has taken bold initiatives to ensure the collection of appropriate revenue by creating an enabling environment for legitimate businesses to thrive,” he said.

About Author

NCS Apapa Command Revenue Hit ₦518 billion In 2020
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

nternational Workers' Day COVERLABOURNEWSLETTER
May 1, 2020044

Senate President Rejoices With Nigerian Workers on International Workers’ Day

President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with Nigerian workers as they join their counterparts the world over to mark the Workers’ Day. Senator Lawan also congratulated Nigerian
Read More
April 12, 2013021

LG Election: 2 Killed In PDP/ACN Clash In Edo

Two people were reportedly killed in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, on Wednesday, after the campaign train of candidates of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), who had cam
Read More
Crude Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
January 17, 2017040

Oil Price Dips to $55.35 Over Fresh Output Cut Doubts

Oil prices slumped on Monday, January 16, weighed on by doubts that large oil producers will cut production as promised. Benchmark Brent crude oil LCOc1 was down 10 cents a barrel at $55.35 by 0915 GM
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon