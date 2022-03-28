fbpx

NCF Announces Plan To Build 10 Additional Reserves

March 28, 20220184
NCF

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) has disclosed plans to create 10 supplementary reserves under its Green Recovery Nigeria Project.

Folake Salawu, the Coordinator, NCF Green Recovery Nigeria, stated this in Lagos, noting that the reserves would be located in different parts of the country.

She added that the foundation would also partner all national parks to ensure the conservation of biodiversity, including forest areas.

Salawu also stated that the foundation was currently working with stakeholders in identifying the additional areas for the project.

According to her, the NCF was also in negotiation with stakeholders to identify the locations for the additional 10 parks.

She said, ‘Presently, we are partnering all the national parks in Nigeria to ensure the conservation of biodiversity, including forest areas.

“We have a flagship conservation area in Lagos called the Lekki Conservation Centre and we are presently working with partners in Finima Nature Parks, Rivers State.

‘We are also working with the national park in Omo River, in Ogun State and others across the country. We are in the process and our target is to create additional 10 reserves.’

The coordinator said the NCF would work with all stakeholders across the six geo-political zones to identify where the reserves could be located.

Salawu said, ‘We will work with all stakeholders across the six geo-political zones to identify where these reserves can be and then collaborate with communities to achieve It.

‘We are presently on course and we have one coming up shortly, the Gusape Reserve in Abuja. We already have support from the local communities, FCT and the Federal Government. They have allocated space for us.

‘The good news is that we are already in the process of securing resources to kick-start the reserves. It is going to come on board as one of our 10 new parks and reserves that we will be coming up with as part of our green recovery plan.’

She said the Gusape Reserve would come on board this year.

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

