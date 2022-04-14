fbpx

NCDMB Reveals New Opportunity For Women In LPG Small-Scale Enterprise

April 14, 2022084
Again, NUPENG Raises Alarm Over Rising Cost Of Gas

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), has revealed a new opportunity for small-scale entrepreneurs in the gas value chain that will also grow the usage of liquefied petroleum gas.

At the launch of a 30-metric-ton refilling plant of Selai Gas Station limited in Agege Lagos on Tuesday, the Executive Director of  NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, said the idea of the new window was to empower women by providing gas cylinders at a reduced price and on flexible payment, even as transporters would benefit through a delivery solution.

Wabote affirmed that it was the first time domestic LPG consumption would reach the one million MT mark, quoting data released from Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.  He commended Selai Gas Station Limited as a front-runner in taking practical steps in the ‘Decade of Gas’ journey.

He noted that the various initiatives being embarked upon by the government through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and its agencies were already yielding fruits.

Represented by Manager, Projects Certification and Authorization, Adewale Adenugba, the executive director said the commissioning marked the achievement of yet another milestone of private sector taking the bull by the horns in bringing government policies into reality.

“Beyond the volumes, the economic, social and environmental benefits of switching from solid and liquid forms of fuel to gaseous form are enormous, which I have noticed is part of your company’s mantra.”

He said the deaths and illnesses caused by smoke and wood fumes were nothing to be proud of for a country sitting on 203tcf of proven gas reserves. He assured the stakeholders that the gas station would bring the products closer to end-users.

In her remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, Selai Gas Station Ltd, Ms Damilola Owolabi, stated that the company sited the plant in Agege part of Lagos to take advantage of the dense population.

