NCDMB, NLNG’s $5bn Project To Create 50,000 jobs

The $5 billion Train-7 project, according to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company Limited (NLNG), is a significant foreign direct investment in the Nigerian economy.

According to them, the FDIs will result in the development of around 40,000 indirect job prospects in addition to 10,000 new direct positions.

When ., and his management team paid Simbi Wabote, the executive secretary of the NCDMB, a courtesy call at the Nigerian Content Tower in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, they made this statement.

According to Dr Philip Mshelbila, the managing director of Nigeria LNG Ltd, the project’s Final Investment Decision was made with the assistance of the NCDMB, and the project is currently being built, with 5,000 to 10,000 people possibly working on various phases of it.

“We already have thousands working on the ground. It is employing various contractors across different areas. This is a true example of how local content should be,” he added.

A tactical team made up of representatives from both organisations will be established, according to him, to encourage greater collaboration on the projects, ensure that the requirements for Nigerian content are met, and foster new strategic alliances for the benefit of the country’s economy.

The visit was intended to introduce the company’s new management team to the NCDMB, according to the NLNG boss.

He said, “NLNG and NCDMB have a special partnership that is beyond operator and regulator relationship. We started this relationship when we signed a Service Level Agreement a few years ago and it put in place standards by which we would work together and ensure compliance and guard against surprises.”

According to Mshelbila, the current goal of the relationship is to go above and beyond observing the rules of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development, NOGICD Act.

He said, “NLNG and NCDMB have a special partnership that is beyond operator and regulator relationship. We started this relationship when we signed a Service Level Agreement a few years ago and it put in place standards by which we would work together and ensure compliance and guard against surprises.”

He mentioned that the Train-7 project was around 30% complete.