NCDMB Invests N46.8 Billion in 11 Gas and Petrochemical Companies in 2020/2021 – NEITI Report

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) injected N46.8 billion ($122.05 million) into 11 gas and petrochemical companies during the years 2020 and 2021, as revealed in the latest Fiscal Allocation and Statutory Disbursement (FASD) audit report by the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

The investments, geared towards acquiring equity interests and supporting critical projects, aimed to enhance the development of vital infrastructure. The funded projects included a modular refinery, Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) manufacturing plant, gas processing plants, and LPG storage/filling facilities.

Here’s a breakdown of the companies and their corresponding investment amounts:

Duport Energy Company Limited – N5,692,500,000 Eraskon Nigeria Limited – N3,605,000,000 Rungas Prime Industries Limited – N1,918,821,454 Transel Gas Ltd – N1,225,700,000 Bunoor Integrated Energy Limited – N1,297,800,000 Rungas Alfa Fze Limited – N2,258,025,000 Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited – N13,282,500,000 Nedo Gas Development Company Limited – N3,795,000,000 Butane Energy Limited – N1,434,510,000 Brass Fertilizer & Petrochemical Company Limited – N8,195,000,000 LADOL Services FZE Limited – N4,097,500,000

The NCDMB’s commitment to supporting local firms includes projects involving modular refining, gas processing, gas distribution, power generation, and manufacturing. Additionally, the Board is actively involved in promoting the use of LPG and compressed natural gas (CNG) in Nigeria.

Experts at the September 2023 Gastech conference highlighted the significance of natural gas in future energy systems, particularly in emerging economies like Nigeria. Nigeria’s Minister of State for Gas emphasized the country’s dedication to the “decade of gas,” inviting investments to boost gas production.

The October 2023 World Oil Outlook from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) predicts that developing countries will continue expanding their refining capacity, incorporating petrochemical elements into new greenfield refineries. This trend signifies a move towards advanced and integrated facilities in the refining sector of developing economies.