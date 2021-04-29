NCDMB Gets Approval For Facility Maintenance Of N2.1bn From FEC

April 29, 2021 43

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has received approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to commence a N2.1 billion maintenance work on its facilities.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, while briefing journalists.

Sylva stated that the maintenance work was contracted to Messrs Megastar Nigeria Ltd., with the FEC approving an additional N712 million for the operation and maintenance of a 10-megawatt power plant in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

He said, “Council also graciously approved the operations and maintenance contract for the sum of N712 million for two years.

“All the contracts that were presented today before Council were for an initial period of two years.”

In the same vein, the FEC approved N665 million geared towards displaced poultry farmers in Yobe, Borno, Zamfara, and Plateau states for the purchase of poultry equipment.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk, NAN reports.

The minister said that a memo was presented to the FEC on behalf of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to support poultry farmers affected by conflict.

She said, “Today, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development presented a memo to Council on behalf of National Emergency Management Agency seeking the approval of Council for the revised estimated cost and augmentation on contracts for the procurement of poultry equipment for Borno, Plateau, Yobe and Zamfara States that were affected by conflicts in 2019.

“This memo was earlier approved at the council meeting of Wednesday, March 20, 2019, and the contract was not executed due price increase and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The contractors said they won’t be able to really execute the contract because of price increases and so we had to go back to Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP) for variations.

“We got the approval of BPP and now we came to Council and presented the memo and the Council graciously approved the variation.”