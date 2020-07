The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is to establish a molecular laboratory and an Emergency Operation Centre in Nasarawa State.

NCDC Director-General, Chikwe Ihekweazu, disclosed this on Wednesday during a visit to Governor Abdullahi Sule at the Government House in Lafia, the state capital.

The laboratory will be set up at the Dangerous Disease Diagnostic Centre in the state.

Source: Channels TV