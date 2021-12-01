fbpx

NCDC Reports Two Cases Of Omicron COVID Variant

December 1, 20210143
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that two cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant were detected in two persons who arrived in the country last week, this was contained in a statement by the NCDC Director-General, Ifedayo Adetifa.

The NCDC, however, stated that the two cases are asymptomatic, and that contact tracing has commenced.

“In line with the routine travel test required of all international travelers and genomic sequencing at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) through its National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Abuja -confirmed Nigeria’s first case of the Omicron variant, also known as the B.1.1.529 lineage,” the statement reads.

“Genomic sequencing of positive cases from routine day two test for all travelers to Nigeria identified two cases of Omicron variant among travelers from South Africa who arrived in Nigeria in the last week.

“Retrospective sequencing of the previously confirmed cases among travellers to Nigeria also identified the Omicron variant among the sample collected in October 2021.

“The two recent cases though asymptomatic have been linked to clinical care and other response activities which include contact tracing have commenced. Arrangements have been made to notify their country of origin to commence in country response.”

COVID-19 Vaccines From The Mastercard Foundation And Africa CDC’s Saving Lives And Livelihoods Initiative Lands In Nigeria


Last Tuesday, the index case of Omicron was detected in South Africa and the World Health Organisation (WHO) had eventually identified as Omicron as a “variant of concern”, calling on global leaders to take action to contain its spread.

Countries that have detected the variant include the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Belgium, Botswana, Israel, Australia and Hong Kong.

Canada reported two cases of Omicron on Sunday, the individuals had recently visited to Nigeria.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

