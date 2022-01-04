fbpx

NCDC Reports 670 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

January 4, 20220189
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed in its daily report that Nigeria recorded 670 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths from the virus on January 3, 2022.

The 670 new cases were recorded from 11 States – Lagos (277), Kaduna (199), FCT (120), Kwara (20), Abia (14), Rivers (11), Gombe (9), Katsina (9), Bauchi (6), Edo (3) and Cross River (2).

To date, 244120 cases have been confirmed, 216180 cases have been discharged and 3045 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Confirmed Cases by States

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos95,44514,62180,063761
FCT27,3472,79424,314239
Rivers14,87167614,041154
Kaduna10,77827810,41585
Plateau10,1987110,05473
Oyo10,0018818,927193
Edo7,5383756,880283
Ogun5,7161945,44181
Delta4,9912,3252,556110
Ondo4,9092644,545100
Kano4,7682404,405123
Akwa Ibom4,5501574,34944
Kwara4,2795063,70964
Osun3,113652,95989
Enugu2,913192,86529
Gombe2,845792,70660
Nasarawa2,6242402,34539
Anambra2,492612,41219
Katsina2,387202,33037
Imo2,3102541,99957
Abia2,143482,06233
Benue2,1093201,76425
Ebonyi2,062262,00432
Ekiti1,9281201,78028
Bauchi1,882321,82624
Borno1,55281,50044
Bayelsa1,298441,22628
Taraba1,269151,22232
Adamawa1,157271,09832
Niger1,1139599820
Sokoto810078228
Cross River727270025
Jigawa6351560218
Yobe50234909
Kebbi478845416
Zamfara375123549
Kogi5032
