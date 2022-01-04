NCDC Reports 670 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed in its daily report that Nigeria recorded 670 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths from the virus on January 3, 2022.
The 670 new cases were recorded from 11 States – Lagos (277), Kaduna (199), FCT (120), Kwara (20), Abia (14), Rivers (11), Gombe (9), Katsina (9), Bauchi (6), Edo (3) and Cross River (2).
To date, 244120 cases have been confirmed, 216180 cases have been discharged and 3045 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Confirmed Cases by States
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|95,445
|14,621
|80,063
|761
|FCT
|27,347
|2,794
|24,314
|239
|Rivers
|14,871
|676
|14,041
|154
|Kaduna
|10,778
|278
|10,415
|85
|Plateau
|10,198
|71
|10,054
|73
|Oyo
|10,001
|881
|8,927
|193
|Edo
|7,538
|375
|6,880
|283
|Ogun
|5,716
|194
|5,441
|81
|Delta
|4,991
|2,325
|2,556
|110
|Ondo
|4,909
|264
|4,545
|100
|Kano
|4,768
|240
|4,405
|123
|Akwa Ibom
|4,550
|157
|4,349
|44
|Kwara
|4,279
|506
|3,709
|64
|Osun
|3,113
|65
|2,959
|89
|Enugu
|2,913
|19
|2,865
|29
|Gombe
|2,845
|79
|2,706
|60
|Nasarawa
|2,624
|240
|2,345
|39
|Anambra
|2,492
|61
|2,412
|19
|Katsina
|2,387
|20
|2,330
|37
|Imo
|2,310
|254
|1,999
|57
|Abia
|2,143
|48
|2,062
|33
|Benue
|2,109
|320
|1,764
|25
|Ebonyi
|2,062
|26
|2,004
|32
|Ekiti
|1,928
|120
|1,780
|28
|Bauchi
|1,882
|32
|1,826
|24
|Borno
|1,552
|8
|1,500
|44
|Bayelsa
|1,298
|44
|1,226
|28
|Taraba
|1,269
|15
|1,222
|32
|Adamawa
|1,157
|27
|1,098
|32
|Niger
|1,113
|95
|998
|20
|Sokoto
|810
|0
|782
|28
|Cross River
|727
|2
|700
|25
|Jigawa
|635
|15
|602
|18
|Yobe
|502
|3
|490
|9
|Kebbi
|478
|8
|454
|16
|Zamfara
|375
|12
|354
|9
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.