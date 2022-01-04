NCDC Reports 670 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

January 4, 2022 189

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed in its daily report that Nigeria recorded 670 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths from the virus on January 3, 2022.

The 670 new cases were recorded from 11 States – Lagos (277), Kaduna (199), FCT (120), Kwara (20), Abia (14), Rivers (11), Gombe (9), Katsina (9), Bauchi (6), Edo (3) and Cross River (2).

To date, 244120 cases have been confirmed, 216180 cases have been discharged and 3045 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Confirmed Cases by States

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 95,445 14,621 80,063 761 FCT 27,347 2,794 24,314 239 Rivers 14,871 676 14,041 154 Kaduna 10,778 278 10,415 85 Plateau 10,198 71 10,054 73 Oyo 10,001 881 8,927 193 Edo 7,538 375 6,880 283 Ogun 5,716 194 5,441 81 Delta 4,991 2,325 2,556 110 Ondo 4,909 264 4,545 100 Kano 4,768 240 4,405 123 Akwa Ibom 4,550 157 4,349 44 Kwara 4,279 506 3,709 64 Osun 3,113 65 2,959 89 Enugu 2,913 19 2,865 29 Gombe 2,845 79 2,706 60 Nasarawa 2,624 240 2,345 39 Anambra 2,492 61 2,412 19 Katsina 2,387 20 2,330 37 Imo 2,310 254 1,999 57 Abia 2,143 48 2,062 33 Benue 2,109 320 1,764 25 Ebonyi 2,062 26 2,004 32 Ekiti 1,928 120 1,780 28 Bauchi 1,882 32 1,826 24 Borno 1,552 8 1,500 44 Bayelsa 1,298 44 1,226 28 Taraba 1,269 15 1,222 32 Adamawa 1,157 27 1,098 32 Niger 1,113 95 998 20 Sokoto 810 0 782 28 Cross River 727 2 700 25 Jigawa 635 15 602 18 Yobe 502 3 490 9 Kebbi 478 8 454 16 Zamfara 375 12 354 9 Kogi 5 0 3 2