NCDC Reports 565 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In 13 States, FCT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has stated that it recorded fresh 565 cases of COVID-19 in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC made the announcement of the new cases in its update for August 23, 2021.

According to the agency’s latest report, the affected states include; Lagos (205), Rivers (73), Ondo (63), FCT (53), Oyo (53), Ekiti (37), Delta (24), Edo (20), Benue (12), Bayelsa (6), Kwara (6), Osun (6), Ogun (5), and Adamawa (2).

It noted that the reported figures also contained a backlog of cases from Benue state reported on August 17 (7), August 18 (1), and August 19 (4).

The NCDC also reported that 363 persons were discharged on Monday after recovering from COVID-19, while a total of 8 were confirmed dead following complications arising from the infection.

Nigeria has so far recorded 187,588 cases of COVID-19, while the number of its recoveries stands at 168,818, and the death toll is 2,276 across the country.