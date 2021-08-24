fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 News

NCDC Reports 565 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In 13 States, FCT

August 24, 2021095
NCDC Reports 565 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In 13 States, FCT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has stated that it recorded fresh 565 cases of COVID-19 in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC made the announcement of the new cases in its update for August 23, 2021.

According to the agency’s latest report, the affected states include; Lagos (205), Rivers (73), Ondo (63), FCT (53), Oyo (53), Ekiti (37), Delta (24), Edo (20), Benue (12), Bayelsa (6), Kwara (6), Osun (6), Ogun (5), and Adamawa (2).

READ ALSO: IMF: Developing Nations To Receive $275bn Out Of $650bn SDR Reserve

It noted that the reported figures also contained a backlog of cases from Benue state reported on August 17 (7), August 18 (1), and August 19 (4).

The NCDC also reported that 363 persons were discharged on Monday after recovering from COVID-19, while a total of 8 were confirmed dead following complications arising from the infection.

Nigeria has so far recorded 187,588 cases of COVID-19, while the number of its recoveries stands at 168,818, and the death toll is 2,276 across the country.

About Author

NCDC Reports 565 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In 13 States, FCT
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

553 New COVID-19 Cases COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTERPHARMACEUTICALS
March 23, 20200238

China Moves to Testing COVID-19 Trial Vaccine on Humans

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram China is showing another advance in the search for a Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday, after military scientists tested the country’s first candidate on 108
Read More
Kano State Government COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
April 29, 20200173

COVID-19: Kano State Government Records 38 New Cases

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Kano State Government has confirmed 38 additional cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state. As of Wednesday, April 29, the state governm
Read More
14 Countries Placed On Lagos COVID-19 Watchlist, Says Akin Abayomi COVID-19 NewsNEWSNEWSLETTER
May 13, 20210485

14 Countries Placed On Lagos COVID-19 Watchlist, Says Akin Abayomi

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lagos government has placed 14 countries on its COVID-19 watchlist as a measure to prevent a third wave of infections in the state. Akin Abayomi, Lagos
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.